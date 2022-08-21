Missing teen Kiely Rodni's body allegedly found by volunteers

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
27
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 8:46 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 8:53 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 9:15 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County, Mohave County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:37 PM MST until MON 9:09 PM MST, Greenlee County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:15 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Yavapai County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:45 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until MON 2:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:02 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:50 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:54 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:48 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:32 PM MST until SUN 10:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:30 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 6:25 PM MST until SUN 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 7:42 PM MST until SUN 10:45 PM MST, La Paz County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:22 PM MST until SUN 11:30 PM MST, La Paz County, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:51 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, La Paz County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 8:20 PM MST until TUE 4:00 PM MST, Graham County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 9:45 PM MST, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Missing teen Kiely Rodni's body allegedly found by volunteers

By KTVU staff
Published 
Missing Persons
KTVU FOX 2

Kiely Rodni's body found, volunteer group claims

The body of missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni has allegedly been found in her vehicle submerged in water near where she disappeared two weeks ago, dive team Adventures with Purpose announced. The group's announcement had not been confirmed by law enforcement.

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A team of volunteer divers claims it has found the body of Kiely Rodni near where the missing 16-year-old was last seen in Truckee two weeks ago. 

The discovery has not been confirmed by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency that has led the official search for Kiely. However, the sheriff's office, FBI and other agencies were investigating, according to a statement Sunday night.

"The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed," the Placer County sheriff's office said. "This is a developing situation."

The dive team Adventures with Purpose, however, did not express any doubt in its announcement.

"WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI," Adventures with Purpose said on its Facebook account Sunday.

Kiely was found in her submerged car in Prosser Lake, the post said. 

"Car is upside down in only 14' of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the post said.

Kiely was last seen August 6 at a party at the Prosser campground in Truckee with several hundred young people.

The dive group was volunteering this weekend in the search for the teen. 