Kiely Rodni investigation leads authorities to conduct sex offender sweep

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
KTVU FOX 2

Surveillance image of Kiely Rodni, missing teen, released

A new photo shows Kiely Rodni at a Truckee business hours before the 16-year-old went missing. She was last seen August 6, 2022 at a party at a campground in Truckee. Dive crews have begun searching a nearby lake for her.

TRUCKEE, Calif. - The unsolved disappearance of Kiely Rodni prompted several Northern California law enforcement agencies to take a closer look at registered sex offenders in the area as the search for the missing teen nears week two.

The sweeps to see if sex offenders are in compliance with law enforcement occurred throughout the Truckee and North Tahoe area Thursday and resulted in one arrest for charges not related to Kiely's case, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Charges are expected to be filed on a second person, who also is not related to the teen's disappearance.

The operation also found several sex registrants in violation of their terms, the sheriff's office said.

Meanwhile, many young people who attended the same party as Kiely, 16, in Truckee on the night she vanished are remaining tight-lipped, according to a report from the New York Post, Several hundred people attended the gathering at a campground on the night of August 5. Kiely texted her mother that she was coming home, but never made it.

Investigators believe the young people are afraid of being charged with participating in illegal activity, such as underage drinking, and then getting kicked out of college. 

"People aren’t talking to us," Placer County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Angela Musallam told the Post.

"A lot of people from the party may be in college or may be just about to start college and they’re afraid they will ruin their future if they say something," Musallam added.

Kiely, an early high school graduate, was drinking and "partying" with friends and was likely too inebriated to drive, one partygoer, 18-year-old Sami Smith, told Fox News Digital.

Investigators have still not been able to speak with anyone who actually saw Kiely leaving. 

Authorities are also asking for people to continue submitting tips, including videos and photos taken at the party. 

At 12:33 a.m. on August 6, Kiely's phone last pinged near the site of the party. 

Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week

It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday family and friends gathered for a concert in her honor after authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation.

More than a week of searches focused on the immediate and surrounding areas turned up no signs of Kiely. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, with a ram head sticker under the rear windshield wiper, is also unaccounted for, police say.

The party also included visitors from out of town, and Musallam said that "the majority of them" have been identified.

Investigators said Monday they were scaling down the massive search effort, which involved days of aerial surveillance and dive teams, to a task force-based investigation.

Kiely is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 118 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her ribs of the number "17." She has a nose ring and several other piercings and was wearing three gold necklaces the night she went missing, according to her friends.

Kiely was wearing green Dickies pants, a black studded belt and a black spaghetti-strap bodysuit, according to authorities. She also was seen on video in a pink and white hoodie reading "ODD FUTURE" earlier on Aug. 5. She may have also been in possession of a dark gray hoodie with Lana Del Rey lyrics.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s dedicated tip line at 530-581-6320. Callers can remain anonymous.

There is a $75,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Fox News Digital reporter Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.