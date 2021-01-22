Expand / Collapse search
Kissimmee police officer fired after Facebook posts

Updated 1 day ago
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Kissimmee police officer is out of a job, after sharing questionable posts on his Facebook profile, his supervisors say.

Andrew Johnson was fired last week, following an internal investigation.  The department says it received an email on January 12 from a concerned citizen containing screenshots of posts from Johnson's profile, which according to the police department, "do not align with our core values here [at] the Kissimmee Police Department."

The posts addressed topics such as the Capitol insurrection and the presidential election, as well as Black Lives Matter. A report revealed he retweeted inappropriate memes.

Johnson was hired on at the Kissimmee Police Department in March.