Kroger plans to give 1 million COVID booster shots per week: report

Kroger, the nation's largest grocery chain, says it is making plans to administer 1 million COVID-19 booster shots each week once the jabs are available, and the company will even offer the jabs at nursing homes to residents unable to venture out according to a report.

President Colleen Lindholz revealed the ambitious goal to Reuters in an interview, saying the number of shots would be administered at double the rate the company delivered initial doses of the shot during the pandemic's peak.

"When the vaccine first came out, we were not included in the long-term care facility deployment, but it's great this time that we can be a part of that," Lindholz said. "We've reached out to facilities that we already deliver prescriptions to, or where we've done flu shot clinics in the past."

Kroger didn't immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business about the plans.

While the booster shots have not yet been given the green light from the feds for broad distribution, certain immunocompromised Americans became eligible for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines earlier this month. The boosters could possibly be given the all-clear by health officials and made available to the general public by mid-September.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only one that has been granted full FDA approval, and just for its first two doses. The companies said that they have initiated an application for full approval of their booster shot for ages 16 and older and have plans for the application to be completed by the end of the week.

