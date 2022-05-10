Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Texas
FOX 7 Austin

'Ready or not': Kyle Rittenhouse hints that he will attend Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - It appears that Kyle Rittenhouse is coming to Texas for college

Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen acquitted of fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, posted pictures of himself at Texas A&M University on social media with the caption "Ready or not…!!!"

Last week, the 19-year-old wrote "I’m thinking about staying" on an Instagram post, hinting at the possibility of attending the Texas college in College Station.

"ASU has been fun, but becoming an Aggie might be better.." he wrote in another Instagram post.

During his trial in November, Rittenhouse said he was taking online courses at Arizona State University, but soon after the school said he was no longer enrolled at the school

ASU officials released a statement at the time:

"Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the admissions process with Arizona State University and is not enrolled in the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. ASU can confirm that Mr. Rittenhouse enrolled as a non-degree seeking ASU Online student for the session that started Oct. 13, 2021, which allows students access to begin taking classes as they prepare to seek admission into a degree program at the university."

It is not clear if he has gone through the admissions process with Texas A&M University yet.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering for killing two men in Wisconsin and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in the summer of 2020 during a tumultuous night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. 

Rittenhouse said that he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters but that he came under attack and feared for his life. A jury acquitted him of all charges on Nov. 19.