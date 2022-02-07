Kyler Murray removes mentions of Arizona Cardinals from his social media accounts as fans speculate

Is Kyler Murray disgruntled, or does he just like to clean up his social media pages?

It’s the question Arizona Cardinals fans are asking after the franchise quarterback removed any mentions of the Cardinals from his Instagram page on Feb. 7.

Reactions are all over the place. It could be nothing, it’s social media so, who cares? Others say he must be leaving Arizona and that he’s done with the Cardinals and is playing baseball.

Kyler Murray is Jerry Lal’s favorite player. "He makes it look so easy when it’s not," he said.

At Brand Sports, he sells a lot of Murray jerseys while running the shop near State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals. "He’s the No. 1 jersey," he said.

This is why he’s now tracking some changes made by the former No. 1 pick's social media accounts. "It’s just like, concerning because he did pretty well at the Pro Bowl," Lal said.

Hours after the Pro Bowl Sunday night, Murray removed references to the Cardinals on his Instagram page and stopped following the Cardinals on Instagram and Twitter.

Sam Edwards, a Cardinals fan, said, "So he’s moving, you think? It sounds like it. Maybe not. But that’s what it sounds like."

He's a fan from Wyoming who came to pick up gear at Brand Sports. "Something's going on," Edwards said.

Max Starks, former NFL offensive lineman and Super Bowl champ, commented, saying, "It’s an emotional momentary 'cause it’s a young guy trying to figure out his emotions."

"He doesn’t think it means Kyler is going to switch sports or leave the Cardinals but is more a sign of how a promising season ended poorly.

"When you have pie on your face, not everybody is gracious. So I think there’s something emotional going on between him maybe management or coaching staff that he’s trying to figure out and this is his way of showing it outwardly," Starks said.

Lal is just hopeful his favorite player isn’t trying to send any messages. "It could be nothing. It could be him having fun in Vegas, maybe. You never know," Lal said.

The Cardinals or Murray's agent did not respond to FOX 10's requests for comments.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: