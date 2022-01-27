Three in custody after high-speed LASD pursuit into Orange County

Three people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon, after leading Los Angeles Sheriff's Department deputies on a pursuit through Los Angeles and Orange counties. The driver was suspected of reckless DUI.

According to authorities, the chase began in the Cerritos area and quickly ventured into Orange County.

The white, four-door Buick crossed multiple lanes of traffic, and even crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic multiple times. At points early in the chase, the Buick topped out at speeds of 95 miles per hour.

As the pursuit continued into the Anaheim area, the driver cut through the parking lot of a shopping center. The vehicle eventually pulled into the parking lot of Camphor Tree Plaza in Anaheim, seemingly hoping to hide from authorities, but officials quickly found them. Three people were taken into custody.

Additional details were not immediately available.

