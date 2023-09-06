Expand / Collapse search
Latest consumer product recalls: Dog food tests positive for salmonella, chicken strips may contain plastic

Recalls
FOX 10 Phoenix

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from August 30 - September 6 that consumers should know about.

1. Dog food recalled after sample tests positive for salmonella

Dog food recalled after sample tests positive for salmonella
Dog food recalled after sample tests positive for salmonella

Over 600 cases of the dog food were 'distributed to various distributors and retailers' in US

2. Conagra frozen chicken strips, Hillshire smoked sausage recalled over possible contamination

Conagra frozen chicken strips, Hillshire smoked sausage recalled over possible contamination
Conagra frozen chicken strips, Hillshire smoked sausage recalled over possible contamination

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says there were separate oral injuries after one person ate a Conagra frozen chicken strip and another consumed the Hillshire brand smoked sausage.

3. Nearly 85K highchairs recalled after reports of children falling from chair

Nearly 85K highchairs recalled after reports of children falling from chair
Nearly 85K highchairs recalled after reports of children falling from chair

TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, causing 24 falls and 11 injuries

4. Nearly 80,000 gas cooktops under voluntary recall for gas leaks, fire hazard

Nearly 80,000 gas cooktops under voluntary recall for gas leaks, fire hazard
Nearly 80,000 gas cooktops under voluntary recall for gas leaks, fire hazard

Tens of thousands of gas cooktops from Electrolux Group have become subject to a voluntary recall, according to a Thursday alert from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

5. Ford issues recall for 42,000 trucks over defect that may cause crashes

Ford issues recall for 42,000 trucks over defect that may cause crashes
Ford issues recall for 42,000 trucks over defect that may cause crashes

Customers can turn in their 2023 Super Duty F-250 and F-350 trucks at a dealership for a free repair.