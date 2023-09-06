Latest consumer product recalls: Dog food tests positive for salmonella, chicken strips may contain plastic

Several products have been recalled over the past week for health and safety reasons. Here's the latest recalls from August 30 - September 6 that consumers should know about.

1. Dog food recalled after sample tests positive for salmonella

2. Conagra frozen chicken strips, Hillshire smoked sausage recalled over possible contamination

3. Nearly 85K highchairs recalled after reports of children falling from chair

4. Nearly 80,000 gas cooktops under voluntary recall for gas leaks, fire hazard

5. Ford issues recall for 42,000 trucks over defect that may cause crashes