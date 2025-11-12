Latest government shutdown updates; trial begins for Ian Mitcham | Nightly Roundup

article

Latest on the federal government shutdown; trial begins for man accused of murdering Allison Feldman; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

1. Government shutdown coming to a close

(U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns/Released)

After 43 days, the federal government is set to reopen after a vote by House lawmakers.

The backstory:

The shutdown stemmed from a clash over health care funding between Democrats and Republicans. A deal was reached after eight Senate Democrats joined the GOP days earlier.

2. Update in Avondale girl's shooting death

The person of interest in an investigation into the shooting that killed 17-year-old Rhiana Kemplin (pictured) is now in custody.

Dig deeper:

The person of interest has been identified as a 17-year-old. Avondale Police say he was arrested on unrelated charges.

3. Northern lights seen in Arizona

There were some unbelievable photos of the northern lights in Arizona Tuesday night, and believe it or not, it could be even better tonight.

What they're saying:

"So rare to the see the northern lights in Arizona. We were really lucky to see them last night," said Vicky Derksen, a star gazing tour leader with Night Sky Tourist.

4. Trial for Allison Feldman murder suspect begins

The trial for Ian Mitcham (pictured on left) has begun, 10 years after Allison Feldman (pictured on right) was killed in her Scottsdale home.

Big picture view:

Investigators caught up with Mitcham with help from familial DNA, but how Mitcham's DNA profile was developed became the subject of a years-long legal dispute that ultimately went before the Arizona Supreme Court.

5. Trump mentioned in newly-released Epstein e-mails

((Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead))

Emails from Jeffrey Epstein that were released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee accuse President Donald Trump of spending "hours" at Epstein’s house with one of his sex trafficking victims.

The other side:

Trump, who campaigned on a promise of transparency with the Epstein files, has repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, despite their once-close relationship.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

