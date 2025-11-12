Arizona weather forecast: Slow-moving storm hitting the state this week

The Brief Phoenix will remain warm and dry on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper-80s, but beginning Friday, big changes are coming. A slow-moving cutoff low pressure system is expected to bring chances of rain, breezy winds (especially in the High Country), and cooler temperatures, likely dropping highs into the 60s by Sunday.



We'll see a few more days of warmer-than-average weather before our first fall storm impacts the state.

What To Expect:

In the next several days, we'll track an area of low pressure and associated cold front as it develops over the Pacific Ocean and slides in our direction. This area of low pressure will break from the general pattern – which can make it more difficult to forecast. As it breaks from the pattern, it will likely stall out over the Southern California coast. This means the timing of our precipitation, winds and cooler temperatures will be delayed compared to what was expected a couple of days ago.

The forecast high temperature will still climb to the middle 80s on Wednesday, Thursday and now, even Friday. Wednesday is expected to hit 86, Thursday 87, and Friday 84 degrees. It will be partly sunny with passing scattered high clouds over the next several days. By Friday, the sky may have a gray tint with more clouds overhead.

Friday into Saturday the storm system will finally start to slide across California and over Western Arizona. This will start to push moisture into Arizona as well as eventually increase winds.

Rain on the way

In the Valley, rain chances increase with a 10% chance of isolated showers on Friday afternoon to a 40% chance of showers on Saturday afternoon and a 60% chance from Saturday night into Sunday morning. The area of rain will be the steadiest across the state (spreading southwest to northeast) between late Saturday afternoon and midday Sunday. There will be a low chance for rain to snow mix, shifting briefly to just snow, over our highest elevations by Sunday.

This means Sunrise and Arizona Snowbowl could see some snow as they prepare for their ski season.

Winds will turn gusty Saturday afternoon around the state and last through Sunday. Gusts of 20-30 mph in Phoenix and 30-45+ mph in northern Arizona. In eastern Arizona, winds may remain gusty into Monday.

The forecast high temperatures slip to the upper 70s in Phoenix on Saturday and the upper 60s by Sunday. If the storm timing speeds up at all, the temperatures both Saturday and Sunday could drop lower.

Another system is still possible for next week, so rain chances and cooler temperatures will last into next week.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.