Latest winter storm brings rain, snow to Arizona

A new round of winter weather is bringing wet conditions to various parts of Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service in Phoenix, showers are expected to move through the Phoenix area through Friday morning.

"Isolated showers and storms will be possible for the Phoenix Metro and areas to the east Friday afternoon through Friday night," NWS officials writes. "Forecasted rainfall amounts are around 0.10-0.5" across southeast CA and southwest AZ, 0.5-1.0" in the Phoenix Metro, to 1.0-1.5" over higher terrain areas."

In Flagstaff, forecasters with NWS say scattered showers began to form across parts of Northern Arizona Thursday afternoon.

"The heaviest snowfall will occur in the early morning hours Friday, leading to hazardous travel at high elevations during the morning commute," NWS Flagstaff's website reads. "The most hazardous road conditions will be Friday morning, but expect both the morning and evening commutes to be impacted at higher elevations."

Flagstaff schools on delayed start

As a result of the storm, officials with the Flagstaff Unified School District announced on Thursday night that all schools within the district will delay their start time by two hours on Friday, Feb. 2.

"There will be no Friday early release for elementary school students," a portion of the brief statement reads.

Meanwhile, officials with Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District announced that there will be no school on Feb. 2, via a post made on their Facebook page. The post did not make clear whether the no-school day was weather-related.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

