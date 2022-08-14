Laveen man dead, woman hospitalized after attempted murder-suicide

A woman is in critical condition and a man is dead after an attempted murder-suicide at a Laveen home.

Police said they discovered a woman who said she had been shot by her husband at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline Road on Aug. 14.

Officers tried for hours to negotiate with the husband who was still inside the house, but he refused to leave and a SWAT team eventually went inside.

The man was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The woman was hospitalized and is now in critical but stable condition.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. No names were released.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

Help is available for those who are victims of domestic violence. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (TTY: 1-800-787-3224). You can also text START to 88788.

