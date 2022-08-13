Tempe stolen car investigation ends in Scottsdale crash

An incident involving a stolen car that began in Tempe Saturday evening ended in a crash in Scottsdale, authorities say on Aug. 13.

At around 6:30 p.m., Tempe Police tried to stop the driver of a car that was reported to be stolen near Scottsdale and McDowell roads.

"The male driver of the stolen vehicle failed to comply with the initiated traffic stop and fled from Tempe Officers shortly after. For the safety of the general public, Tempe officers did not pursue the fleeing vehicle which fled into Scottsdale’s jurisdiction," Tempe Police said.

Scottsdale Police became involved in the incident after a crash involving the suspect occurred within city boundaries at 70th Street and McDowell Road.

Officers with Scottsdale and Tempe Police Departments took the driver into custody after he reportedly fled the scene on foot.