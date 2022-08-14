Shooting at Phoenix home leaves man dead, 5 others injured; 2 people detained

An investigation is underway after a man was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a home near 46th Street and McDowell early Sunday morning, Phoenix police confirmed.

Officers described a "chaotic scene" after they responded to a shooting call at the home just after 2 a.m. on Aug. 14.

Police said three men and two women were found shot, and another man suffered a "laceration" wound.

One of the men died from his injuries, and the other five have been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Two men have been detained for the investigation, and detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

No names were released.

The scene of a large police investigation near 46th Street and McDowell.

Editor's note: The story has been amended to say that five people have been injured, not six people.