Lawmakers unable to confirm rising rumors of ICE raids in Phoenix

The Brief Rumors of mass ICE raids in Phoenix remain unconfirmed by local lawmakers, despite reports of a recent detainment at a local Home Depot. Expansion of enforcement is possible as the Trump administration earmarks $170 billion for border security and considers new detention sites in Marana and Glendale. The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to inquiries regarding whether Phoenix will see an increased federal agent presence this year.



Reports of ICE raids and ramped-up deportations in Phoenix are making the rounds online.

FOX 10 reached out to local lawmakers to confirm what many fear is coming down the pipeline in 2026. A number of lawmakers could not confirm these rumors, but even if ICE doesn’t commit to large-scale raids in Phoenix, detainment and deportations continue to happen.

Local perspective:

Immigration activist Salvador Reza caught the end of an ICE raid at a Phoenix Home Depot on the morning of Jan. 4, when he said two day laborers were detained.

"This is the first time that we see this type of raid," said Salvador Reza of the Barrio Defense Committees. "We have seen individuals being targeted where they came specifically for an individual. But this time they didn’t come for an individual. They came for whoever they could pick up."

Reza says it’s the type of raids he sees in Los Angeles or Chicago—the type being reported in The Bulwark this past weekend as coming to the Phoenix metro area in 2026.

"I have not heard anything from the Trump administration saying that they were ramping up enforcement or doing raids or anything," said State Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert.

Dig deeper:

While Petersen couldn’t confirm the rumor, State House Democrat Rep. Oscar De Los Santos says he also had no confirmation but is aware of the initial reporting.

"While Arizona families are struggling to afford groceries and healthcare, Donald Trump is focused on sending masked ICE agents to rip apart families," De Los Santos told FOX 10 in a statement.

"I don’t know if it even matters," Petersen said. "The reality is whether there is a light presence or a heavy presence, we welcome the Trump administration enforcing the laws."

By the numbers:

But not everyone in Phoenix is embracing a heavy-handed approach to illegal immigration enforcement, with the Trump administration just earmarking $170 billion toward border enforcement. There is also the possibility of expanding Phoenix detention centers and opening new sites in Marana and Glendale.

"It’s totally wrong," said Charles Thurman of Rush Hour Resistance. "If they were known criminals, convicted criminals, I could understand this. But these people who are looking for work, who do good work, and they’re just trying to survive."

The Department of Justice says it brought immigration-related criminal charges against more than 10,000 people in Arizona in 2025—the majority detained as they were trying to illegally re-enter the U.S.

"Through increased presence, a 97% prosecution rate, and commitments to real criminal penalties, fewer people are crossing the border illegally so fewer traffickers can exploit them," the DOJ wrote.

What's next:

FOX 10 asked the Department of Homeland Security if Phoenix will see an increased presence of ICE agents this year, but they did not respond.