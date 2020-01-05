League City detective arrested for driving while intoxicated with child in car

article

A League City detective is on administrative leave after he was reportedly caught driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

The incident happened on Friday, Jan. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. when the League City Police Department received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the area of Hobbs Road at League City Parkway.

Police responded and located the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of Hobbs Road. The driver was identified as Scott Aldridge, who is employed with the League City Police Department as a detective.

Officers conducted an investigation and contacted the Galveston County District Attorney's Office for charges. The district attorney's office authorized charges for the driver of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger with a $2,000 bond. A warrant was completed and a blood specimen was taken from the driver to determine blood alcohol content. ​

Aldridge has served with the League City Police Department since 2003 and will be on administrative leave pending investigation as of Jan. 6.