Lightning-struck hiker recounts moment atop Humphreys Peak

The Brief Two hikers survived being struck by lightning on Arizona's tallest peak, Humphrey's Peak, after a sudden, "freak" storm. The men were stranded for hours after the bolt hit and hiked a mile down the mountain before being reached by rescue crews. One of the survivors shared his story, emphasizing the importance of over-preparing and packing for unexpected weather changes.



One of the two men who survived being struck by lightning on Arizona's tallest mountain this week is speaking out.

The backstory:

Scott Courtight is an avid hiker and has worked as an archaeologist for three decades, making him very knowledgeable about the outdoors.

He said the strike on Humphreys Peak, near Flagstaff, was a freak situation where lightning formed out of nowhere.

Courtright, who said he's currently furloughed as a federal employee, decided to hike Humphrey's Peak on Oct. 22, starting around 7 a.m. and reaching the peak before 11 a.m.

Dig deeper:

It was there that he met another man named John. Within minutes of exchanging small talk, the two men were struck by a bolt of lightning.

Courtright said he woke up 10 to 15 minutes later, unable to move for nearly an hour. John, who took the brunt of the strike, suffered worse burns than Scott but is also expected to be okay.

According to Courtright, the two men spent three hours huddled together to stay warm. They eventually hiked another mile down the mountain before rescue crews reached them.

Featured article

What they're saying:

His biggest message to hikers is to know that weather on a mountain can change quickly, and never underestimate the upside of overpacking.

"I'm always overprepared," Courtright said. "On this trip I had extra layers, I had extra gloves, and all of those came in handy 'cuz I gave them to John because he didn't have any. I always kind of look at stuff and say, 'Do I really need to bring all this, 'cuz it's extra weight, it takes up extra space,' but I think it was just planning ahead, you know, always plan for the unexpected."