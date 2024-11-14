Linkin Park coming to Phoenix in 2025 as part of 'From Zero World Tour'

article

The Brief Linkin Park will play at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 6, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 21. On Nov. 15, Linkin Park will release its first new album in several years.



Linkin Park is coming to the Valley next year as part of its world tour.

The rock band will play at the Footprint Center on Sept. 6, 2025 in downtown Phoenix. The "From Zero World Tour" kicks off on Friday in São Paulo, Brazil.

Special guests Queen of the Stone Age, Spritibox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA and PVRIS will also perform on select dates of the tour.

Click here for Linkin Park's full "From Zero" tour dates

On Nov. 15, Linkin Park will release "From Zero," its first new album in years. The band took a long hiatus following the death of frontman and Phoenix native, Chester Bennington, in 2017.

In September, Linkin Park unveiled a new lineup, featuring new singer Emily Armstrong. The band also released its first new music since Bennington's death.

MORE: Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington’s death with new singer, music

"Getting back out on the road has been incredible," Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda said in a news release. "The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale."

Tickets for next year's show at the Footprint Center go on sale to the general public on Nov. 21.