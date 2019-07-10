‘Literally just the crust': Italian pizza chain offers orders of pizza crust only

One restaurant is getting the attention of carb-lovers everywhere.

Villa Italian Kitchen, a quick-service pizza restaurant chain, will offer orders of pizza crust only starting July 18.

The restaurant said in a news release that it is proud to offer "a tasty solution" for crust enthusiasts with the launch of "Just the Crust" of its Neapolitan pizzas.

"We are huge pizza crust fans at Villa Italian Kitchen," said Mimi Wunderlich, director of communications and digital market at Villa Italian Kitchen. "We know that the crust is everyone's favorite part of the pizza, so skipping straight to selling pizza crusts only seemed like the perfect idea."

The company said it has received "a record number of consumer inquiries" about their crust.

"Villa Italian Kitchen's pizza crusts capture all of the chewy, bready delight diehard pizza fans know to expect from a classic slice," the restaurant said.

Orders of "Just the Crust" will start at $2.75.

Villa Italian Kitchen is part of Villa Restaurant Group which was founded in 1964 and began as a small pizzeria in New York City.

"Today, Villa Restaurant Group is an international organization that recently celebrated its 54th anniversary with nearly 350 restaurants in malls, airports, casinos and other high-traffic locations," the company said.

This story was reported in Los Angeles.