Little girl with cerebral palsy helps others learn about acceptance through her book

A children’s book about a local little girl with cerebral palsy is helping teach others about acceptance.

Norah Allgaier is just five years old, but her light shines bright and her book is helping educate families.

Norah is nonverbal, but she knows exactly what she wants and how to communicate with her iPad.

FOX 10 caught up with Norah and her mother, Brittany Allgaier, at United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona.

"It’s a very safe place, she loves it, we pull in the parking lot and she’s clapping, she’s happy, she loves to be here," Brittany Allgaier said.

Allgaier was diagnosed when she was 13 months old.

"Norah has come to us for about two years here at UCP of Central Arizona," Valerie Pieraccini from UCP said. "She receives physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy."

Mayo Clinic describes cerebral palsy as, "Cerebral palsy is a group of conditions that affect movement and posture. It's caused by damage that occurs to the developing brain, most often before birth. Symptoms appear during infancy or preschool years and vary from very mild to serious. Children with cerebral palsy may have exaggerated reflexes."

"When she was diagnosed with the genetic piece, she was one of 13 in the world, so it’s super rare," Brittany said.

Whenever Norah is out and about in her wheelchair, many kids ask questions, so a family friend had the idea to write a book.

"‘Norah’s World’ is a book all about Norah, but it’s all about acceptance, it’s about making friends, so even though you're different, you're alike," Brittany said.

The book is available through Amazon and proceeds from it help pay for some of her medical expenses.

Norah Allgaier

However, a Trexo Robotic Gait Trainer, is on her family's wish list because insurance will not cover it.

The device will allow Norah to walk.

As Norah’s story spreads across the country, her mom says, "It just makes you a kinder person, because life is hard," Brittany said. "Then you throw in a disability, it’s challenging. But these individuals with disabilities can teach us more than any text book, school, any lesson."

To learn more about Norah and her GoFundMe, go here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/golfn-for-walkn-norahs-journey-to-a-trexo

To find "Norah’s World," go here: https://www.amazon.com/Norahs-World-Lacee-Johnson/dp/B09MYXSPQX

To learn more about UCP, go here: https://ucpofcentralaz.org/