Live Nation reportedly rolling out concert ticket refund program amid coronavirus cancellations

Live Nation is reportedly preparing to roll out a full ticket refund program for fans with tickets to shows cancelled or rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Variety reported on Friday that the program would give customers the option to receive a full refund on their ticket purchase price. Customers must apply to receive a refund within 30 days of their show’s cancellation date.

Fans will also have the options of receiving up to 150 percent of their ticket value as “concert cash” or donating their ticket to health care workers through the company’s ”Hero Nation“ program.

Concerts across the nation have been canceled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving fans wondering when dates will be rescheduled, as well as how they may receive refunds.

On Friday, April 17, Taylor Swift announced that she would be cancelling all 2020 dates for her Lover Fest tour. Concerts in the U.S. and Brazil would be rescheduled for 2021.

In lieu of live in-person performances, musicians have been taking to the internet to share music with their fans.

Blink- 182 and OneRepublic are among the rockers who’ve released new music videos filmed from remote locations amid the pandemic.

In March, the iHeart Living Room Concert featured remote performances from artists such as Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys.

