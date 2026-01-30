Local business owners use one-day boycott to protest federal immigration actions

The Brief At least 15 Phoenix-area businesses and several student groups joined a national "ICE Out" boycott to protest Trump administration immigration enforcement. Participating establishments either closed for the day or implemented specific measures, such as disabling delivery apps and accepting only cash, to show opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Organizers of the movement encouraged businesses that remained open to donate a portion of their Jan. 30 sales to civil rights advocacy groups.



Businesses and students across the Phoenix area joined a national boycott Friday, shuttering shops and skipping classes to protest recent immigration enforcement actions by the Trump administration.

What we know:

The "ICE Out" movement saw at least 15 local businesses coordinate a one-day strike to voice opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. While some establishments closed entirely, others found alternative ways to participate.

In Tempe, Brick Road Coffee owner Gabe Hagen remained open but encouraged customers to pay with cash and disabled delivery apps to avoid supporting major corporations. Hagen said the shop would donate proceeds to local organizations fighting injustice.

Dig deeper:

The boycott follows a series of high-profile immigration enforcement actions, particularly in Minneapolis, which have sparked protests nationwide.

However, the movement saw mixed reactions among local shoppers. In Old Town Scottsdale, some residents expressed a neutral stance, citing the complex political climate.

For many, the day was about financial impact. Organizations behind the boycott encouraged businesses that could not afford to close to instead donate a portion of their Jan. 30 sales to civil rights advocacy groups.