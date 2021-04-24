Loop 101 closed at Indian School Road in Scottsdale following crash

A serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle has closed the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway at Indian School Road, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Officials say the eastbound and westbound ramps from the Loop 202 to the Loop 101 northbound will also be closed while law enforcement investigates.

Authorities have said that people were hurt in the crash, but did not disclose how many were involved or release any details about the severity of the injuries.

Traffic is currently exiting and re-entering the highway at Indian School Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen, officials say.

A crash on the Loop 101 near Indian School Road. (ADOT)

