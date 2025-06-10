Lori Daybell Trial Day 4: 'Doomsday Mom' finishes cross-examination of AZ officer

The Brief Lori Daybell's second Arizona trial continues on June 10 in Phoenix. On Monday, several witnesses took the stand, including the lead agent in the Brandon Boudreaux case. Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of Boudreaux.



The second and final Arizona trial of Lori Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom," resumed in a Phoenix courtroom on Tuesday morning.

On June 10, Daybell continued her cross-examination of Gilbert Police Officer Ryan Pillar.

What Happened on Monday?:

Pillar, the lead agent in the Brandon Boudreaux case, was expected to return to the stand first. For reasons unknown, however, the prosecution called five other witnesses before Pillar finished his testimony.

Besides Pillar, the people who testified include:

The owner of a Rexburg, Idaho window tinting shop, who said he worked on a Jeep Wrangler. The suspect vehicle in Boudreaux's shooting was a Jeep Wrangler. The owner said he placed a 5% tint on top of the factory's 20% tint, meaning a small amount of light is allowed into the glass, making it very dark and hard to see through.

A witness from the Drug Enforcement Administration, who testified to a license plate reading camera that showed a Jeep with no rear tire on Interstate 40, about 26 hours before the shooting.

Forensic scientists who tested DNA from the Jeep Wrangler, after it was recovered in November 2019.

Retired Gilbert Police officer Marianna Robb, who said Boudreaux was "bewildered" after the shooting.

What Happened Last Week?:

The trial kicked off on Thursday with both sides presenting their opening statements. During Daybell's opening statement, multiple objections were made by the prosecuting attorney, Treena Kay.

Daybell's ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux, also took the stand.

On Friday, Daybell was briefly removed from the courtroom after an intense exchange with the judge.

The backstory:

Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was shot at outside his Gilbert home in October 2019. While Boudreaux was not hit, the incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

Just like she did in her first Arizona trial, Daybell is representing herself.

