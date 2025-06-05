Lori Daybell trial: Opening statements set for June 5 in Phoenix

The Brief Opening statements are set to begin on Thursday morning in Lori Daybell's final Arizona trial. The start of the trial has been delayed due to Daybell's illness. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.



The final chapter of the Lori Daybell saga in Arizona is set to get underway on Thursday with opening statements after a jury was finally seated.

Jury selection was cut short on Monday, when Daybell left court early because she was sick. On Wednesday, however, Judge Justin Beresky ordered the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to bring Daybell from jail to the courtroom.

Ultimately, a jury of eight men and eight women was assembled.

As she did in her first trial, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" is representing herself.

The backstory:

For her second and final trial in Arizona, Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was shot at outside his Gilbert home in October 2019. While Boudreaux was not hit, the incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

What's next:

Opening statements are set to begin on Thursday at 10 a.m.

You can watch live coverage of the trial on FOX 10's YouTube channel.