Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' shows up sick to court, jury selection delayed

The Brief Jury selection was delayed until at least June 4 in Lori Vallow Daybell's second Arizona trial. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" left court early last Friday after feeling ill, and was sick again on Monday. Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.



Lori Vallow Daybell was briefly back in court on June 2, but proceedings were adjourned for the day because the so-called "Doomsday Mom" was sick.

Vallow Daybell left court proceedings early last Friday after telling the judge she felt sick. On Monday morning, Vallow Daybell arrived in court in a wheelchair, complaining of headaches and nausea.

The judge then informed potential jurors that they wouldn't return to court until Wednesday.

The court hopes to have 12 jurors and four alternates seated by Friday, so opening arguments can begin.

The backstory:

For her second and final trial in Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was shot at outside his Gilbert home in October 2019. While Boudreaux was not hit, the incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Vallow Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Vallow Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.