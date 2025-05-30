Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' felt sick, left court early

Lori Vallow Daybell, a convicted killer also known as the so-called "Doomsday Mom," left court proceedings early on May 30, saying she felt sick.

What we know:

Opening statements were set to begin on Monday, June 2, but the judge did instruct Vallow Daybell if she needed to be quarantined in jail over the weekend and could not make it to Monday, to let her counsel know.

Despite what happened, some work did get done early this afternoon, as eleven jurors were excused from duty for hardship reasons or scheduling issues.

We reached out to officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office regarding Vallow Daybell's illness, but were directed to the county's health services liaison.

The backstory:

For her second and final trial in Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was shot at outside his Gilbert home in October 2019. While Boudreaux was not hit, the incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Vallow Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Vallow Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

What's next:

If everything is back on schedule on June 2, and Vallow Daybell is feeling better to represent herself, we expect nearly 60 jurors to return for selection. The court will narrow the pool down to 16 including four alternates.