Expand / Collapse search

Lori Daybell: Judge orders 'Doomsday Mom' to be in court for jury selection

By and
Updated  June 4, 2025 10:29am MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • Jury selection is set to resume on June 4 in Lori Daybell's second Arizona trial.
    • Daybell left court early on Monday, complaining of headaches, nausea and chills.
    • Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law.

PHOENIX - Jury selection is set to resume on Wednesday in Lori Daybell's second Arizona trial.

FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum confirmed on Wednesday that Judge Justin Beresky ordered the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to bring the so-called "Doomsday Mom" from jail to the courtroom after she left proceedings early two days ago because she was sick.

Lori Daybell trial: Jury selection resumes on June 4

Lori Daybell trial: Jury selection resumes on June 4

FOX 10 Investigative Reporter Justin Lum confirmed that Judge Justin Beresky ordered the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office to bring the so-called "Doomsday Mom" from jail to the courtroom on Wednesday after she left proceedings early two days ago because she was sick.

What they're saying:

Daybell was wheeled into court on Monday in a wheelchair, telling the judge she had headaches, nausea and chills.

With a trash can next to her, Daybell said she could not get out of the wheelchair.

"I’m sick, your honor. I’ve been sick all weekend. I let my team know yesterday I was sick," Daybell said.

Judge Beresky ended court proceedings early on Monday and announced jury selection would resume on June 4.

I'm sick, your Honor: Lori Vallow Daybell pleads with judge as jury selection is delayed again

I'm sick, your Honor: Lori Vallow Daybell pleads with judge as jury selection is delayed again

Courtroom video from the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County shows the exchange between so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow Daybell and Judge Justin Beresky as she put jury selection on hold due to her ongoing illness. Vallow Daybell is representing herself in her last Arizona trial, accused of conspiring in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux.

The backstory:

For her second and final trial in Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring with her late brother, Alex Cox, in the attempted murder of her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux.

Boudreaux was shot at outside his Gilbert home in October 2019. While Boudreaux was not hit, the incident is linked to a series of deadly events in Idaho, including the murders of Vallow Daybell's two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy.

In April 2025, Vallow Daybell was also found guilty of plotting the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, in Chandler.

Expert panel weighs in on Lori Daybell trial

Expert panel weighs in on Lori Daybell trial

Investigator Justin Lum & Executive Producer George Obi are joined by an expert panel of Judge Mel McDonald, Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Taylor, and Rich Robertson, private investigator who was hired by Brandon Boudreaux following the 2019 shooting. They discuss what happened in court on June 2 in the Lori Daybell trial in Phoenix.

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from X posts from Investigative Reporter Justin Lum and a previous FOX 10 report on June 2, 2025.

Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell casePhoenixNews