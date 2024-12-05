Expand / Collapse search

Lori Vallow competent to stand trial; new developments in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  December 5, 2024 6:52pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man who killed aunt learns fate in court | FOX 10 Headlines Dec. 5

From the sentencing of an Arizona man who killed his aunt in Chandler when he was a teenager to a woman who came to the rescue after a car ended up in a Valley canal, here's a look at some of your top stories.

PHOENIX - From an incident in Mesa that prompted a community college to go into lockdown to the latest chapter in ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow's legal saga, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 5, 2024.

1. Lockdown lifted at Mesa Community College

Incident prompted lockdown at Mesa Community College

Mesa Police say MCC was placed under lockdown as a precaution because of a fight and chase that ended in the area.

2. New details in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect, unmasked in new photos, believed to have left message on bullet casings

The suspected gunman wanted in the broad daylight slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is seen smiling in new surveillance images released by the New York City Police Department on Thursday. 

3. Woman comes to the rescue in West Phoenix

Woman helps rescue a mother, her 4 kids after crash into Phoenix canal

A woman and her four kids were saved from a Phoenix canal after a crash on Thursday afternoon. The woman who rescued them recalls the moment she came upon the family.

4. New developments in ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow's legal saga

Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' deemed competent to stand trial in Arizona

Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

5. Man who killed aunt as a teen learns fate in court

Ares Adle sent to prison for murdering his aunt

Ares Adle's sentencing came over five years after he stabbed his aunt to death in Chandler.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Arizona weather forecast: Sunny skies and above-average temps in Phoenix

The warmer than average temperatures continue across the state.