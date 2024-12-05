Lori Vallow competent to stand trial; new developments in UnitedHealthcare CEO murder | Nightly Roundup

Man who killed aunt learns fate in court | FOX 10 Headlines Dec. 5
PHOENIX - From an incident in Mesa that prompted a community college to go into lockdown to the latest chapter in ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow's legal saga, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, December 5, 2024.
1. Lockdown lifted at Mesa Community College
Mesa Police say MCC was placed under lockdown as a precaution because of a fight and chase that ended in the area.
2. New details in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting
The suspected gunman wanted in the broad daylight slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson is seen smiling in new surveillance images released by the New York City Police Department on Thursday.
3. Woman comes to the rescue in West Phoenix
A woman and her four kids were saved from a Phoenix canal after a crash on Thursday afternoon. The woman who rescued them recalls the moment she came upon the family.
4. New developments in ‘Doomsday Mom’ Lori Vallow's legal saga
Vallow is accused of conspiring in the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and plotting the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.
5. Man who killed aunt as a teen learns fate in court
Ares Adle's sentencing came over five years after he stabbed his aunt to death in Chandler.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
The warmer than average temperatures continue across the state.