Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial l Day 6

The Brief Lori Vallow Daybell will be back in court on April 15 as her murder conspiracy trial continues. The so-called "Doomsday Mom" is accused of conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow. The state of Arizona believes it could rest its case later this week.



Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called "Doomsday Mom", will be back in court on Tuesday where she is on trial for conspiring to kill her former husband, Charles Vallow.

What they're saying:

The motive of greed was on display Monday in a Phoenix courtroom. The state argued that Vallow Daybell wanted Charles dead to collect life insurance money.

An employee of Banner Life Insurance took the stand as a recording played, hearing her tell Vallow Daybell she was not Charles' beneficiary immediately following his death.

"I can tell you the beneficiary was changed in March of this year," the employee was heard saying in the recording.

"OK. OK. Trying to figure out what he was doing, since we have five kids, and have been married for 15 years," Vallow Daybell was heard saying.

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

Chad Daybell, Lori's husband, was convicted of all three murders last year. He was sentenced to death.

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors only have a handful of witnesses left before they rest their case. After that, it's the defense's turn.

During a brief hearing, prosecutors said they believe they could rest their case by Thursday, April 17.

What you can do:

FOX 10's coverage of day five of the trial gets underway at 11 a.m. on April 15. You can watch it on our YouTube channel.