Lori Vallow: Taking a look back at her murder trial as jury is set to deliberate

As lawyers for both the prosecution and defense in Lori Vallow's murder trial rest their case, the focus is now on the jury, and whether they will find the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’ guilty on several charges, including two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of murder conspiracy, and grand theft.

Vallow is accused by prosecutors of using her religious beliefs to justify the murder of two of her kids: Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of conspiring in the death of Tammy Daybell, who was Chad Daybell's wife of nearly 30 years. Vallow and Daybell were married weeks after Tammy's death.

Jury set to deliberate case

Prosecuting attorney rested their case against Vallow on May 9, after calling on 60 different witnesses through nearly five weeks of testimony. Law enforcement from the FBI, Idaho, Hawaii and Arizona testified.

Besides law enforcement, Vallow’s oldest son, her sister and some of her former friends all took the stand.

In opening statements, prosecutors said this case was about money, power and sex. During the trial, we saw cell phone evidence, DNA evidence, graphic evidence and heard emotional recordings.

A surprise came during the trial on May 9, as it was revealed that Vallow chose now to testify. In addition, defense attorneys say they did not have one witness at all, and did not cross examine anyone else because they do not believe the state proved its case.

Vallow's relatives praying for conviction

As the trial steadily moves to its conclusion, we sat down with Vallow's aunt and cousin, Vicki Hoban and Julie Brooks. Both are speaking out for the first time, and saiy they are praying for Vallow to be convicted on all counts.

"It will give us some relief," said Hoban. "I think we’ll be able to talk about her and start talking a little more about how she lived, and less about how she died."

"I feel a mix of emotions that we’re even there because of what’s happened, but praying, honestly, that it ends up that the jury can see through everything," said Brooks.

Both Hoban and Brooks live in the Phoenix area, and traveled up to Idaho for the trial.

Featured article

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here.