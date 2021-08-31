Los Angeles Lakers welcome back NBA veteran Rajon Rondo

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, La Paz County
8
Flood Advisory
from TUE 1:13 PM MST until TUE 7:15 PM MST, La Paz County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM MDT until THU 6:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 2:45 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa

Los Angeles Lakers welcome back NBA veteran Rajon Rondo

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
NBA
FOX 10 Phoenix
Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets - NBA China Games 2019 article

SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: #9 Rajon Rondo of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, (Getty Images)

Expand

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Lakers announced Tuesday they have agreed to a deal with 15-year NBA veteran Rajon Rondo.

The details surrounding the deal were not released by the Lakers’ Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka, but it was reportedly a one-year deal worth $2.6 million.

Rondo’s journey back to Los Angeles is complicated.

Known as "Playoff Rondo," he was a crucial part of the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship team. He then left Los Angeles and inked a two-year, $15 million contract with Atlanta. Later in the 2020-21 season, he was then traded to the LA Clippers for fan-favorite and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, Lou Williams. Unfortunately, "Playoff Rondo," was essentially a no-show in the postseason as he failed to help the Clips reach the NBA Finals.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Clippers then traded Rondo, Patrick Beverly, and Daniel Oturu to the Grizzlies for Eric Bledsoe. Rondo then secured a buyout with Memphis. 

Plagued by injuries, the Lakers were stunned when their season ended in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Lakers front office made many changes to its roster in the offseason to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Some players joining the Lake Show for the upcoming season including Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, and Carmelo Anthony.

RELATED:

During the 2020-21 NBA season, Rondo averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He is a two-time NBA championship and is the only player in history to win championships with the Lakers and the Celtics. 
 