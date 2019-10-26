Los Sombreros catering trailer found empty and abandoned, still looking for thief

A Phoenix restaurant's catering trailer was found empty and abandoned after it was stolen near 3rd Avenue and Camelback.

A man was caught on camera stealing the trailer which was carrying thousands of dollars of equipment for Los Sombreros, which was set to open up a new location in Phoenix.

In a Facebook message to FOX 10, the owners said the trailer was recovered, but their equipment is gone, and the suspect is still out there. The owners ask that the public keep their eye out for a white SUV with a broken grill.

Just two weeks before the grand opening, the trailer that has everything to get it started was stolen.

"It's a big hit," said Kurt Riske with Los Sombreros. "Woodfire grill, refrigeration equipment, ovens, several different grills."

The trailer was parked behind the soon-to-be new restaurant location.

"It's our catering trailer, and basically, we had it park right there," said Riske.

Surveillance video shows a man backing up what appears to be an SUV to the trailer, attaching the trailer to the car, and then taking off.

"We had a lock on it," said Riske. "I think ahead of time, they busted it."

The theft left the business owners in a hole.

"It's a tough deal, but we have to persevere and hopefully catch the guy, and the best-case scenario is we get our stuff back and we don't have to go through insurance," said Riske.

In the surveillance video, the SUV apparently involved has severe damage to the front. Riske is asking the public to keep an eye out for the trailer, which has the company logo all over it.

The owners say they will still be opening up their Phoenix location on November 14. Meanwhile, they are offering a reward of $1,000 to their restaurant for those who can provide any information that will lead to an arrest.