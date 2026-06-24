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Girl found safe after Turquoise Alert issued; juveniles shot in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Updated June 24, 2026 11:08 AM MST Published June 24, 2026 9:52 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

From a teenage girl who was found safe after a Turquoise Alert was issued to a shooting in Phoenix that sent two juveniles to the hospital, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 24.

1. Turquoise Alert issued for Skyler Conville

Featured

13-year-old Arizona girl found safe after Turquoise Alert issued
article

13-year-old Arizona girl found safe after Turquoise Alert issued

Skyler Conville, 13, has been found safe after she went missing from an Apache Junction gas station on June 19.

2. "Lot of stress, lots of frustration"

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Scottsdale pool contractor accused of leaving Arizona homeowners with unfinished projects
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Scottsdale pool contractor accused of leaving Arizona homeowners with unfinished projects

Sun State Pools faces mounting accusations from local families who report thousands of dollars lost, months of zero project progress, and zero communication from the company.

3. Chandler police chief's residency questioned

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Internal emails: Chandler police chief's residency compliance discussed as voters could decide on rule change
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Internal emails: Chandler police chief's residency compliance discussed as voters could decide on rule change

Internal records show how Chandler leadership assured Police Chief Bryan Chapman he met the spirit of a residency requirement, while a committee was working on a rule change now in the hands of voters.

4. What happened to Daniel Robinson?

Daniel Robinson missing: Father searches for answers 5 years later | On The Record
Daniel Robinson missing: Father searches for answers 5 years later | On The Record

Daniel Robinson missing: Father searches for answers 5 years later | On The Record

It has been five years since 24-year-old geologist Daniel Robinson vanished from a remote work site in Buckeye. FOX10 investigator Justin Lum speaks one-on-one with Daniel's father, David Robinson, who shares his ongoing fight for answers. 

5. Fight leads to shooting in Phoenix

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Juveniles shot during fight in Phoenix, police say
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Juveniles shot during fight in Phoenix, police say

Police say shots were fired during a fight between juveniles on June 23 near 23rd Avenue and Hazelwood Street. Two people were hospitalized, and the suspects left the area before officers arrived.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/24/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/24/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/24/26

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week in the Valley with a high near 112 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews