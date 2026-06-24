Girl found safe after Turquoise Alert issued; juveniles shot in Phoenix l Morning News Brief

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From a teenage girl who was found safe after a Turquoise Alert was issued to a shooting in Phoenix that sent two juveniles to the hospital, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 24.

1. Turquoise Alert issued for Skyler Conville

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2. "Lot of stress, lots of frustration"

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3. Chandler police chief's residency questioned

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4. What happened to Daniel Robinson?

5. Fight leads to shooting in Phoenix

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