Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos
7
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Parker Valley, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Central La Paz, Deer Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Buckeye/Avondale, Yuma County, Central Phoenix
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains, Coconino Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valley
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side

Turquoise Alert issued for 13-year-old Arizona girl

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Missing Persons
Published June 23, 2026 9:58 PM MST
Published June 23, 2026 9:58 PM MST

The Brief

    • A Turquoise Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Skyler Conville after she went missing from an Apache Junction gas station on June 19.
    • Conville walked away from family members following a verbal argument and was witnessed entering an older model white sedan driven by an unknown man.
    • Officials stated that Conville is considered a habitual runaway with a history of mental health issues and urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A Turquoise Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl last seen getting into a car with a man at a Circle K on June 19.

What we know:

The Department of Public Safety issued the alert Tuesday night for Skyler Conville, who went missing from a Circle K, located at 3135 West Superstition Boulevard in Apache Junction just after 1 p.m. on that Friday. 

Officials said she walked away from the gas station parking lot after getting into a verbal argument with several family members. Conville refused to enter the family member's vehicle and was seen going back to the parking lot at 1:06 p.m. and "walking up to what appeared to be an early 2000s white Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan with damage to the front driver's side bumper, which she got into," according to DPS.

The driver of that car is described as an unrelated man between the ages of 50 and 60, with brown or black eyes, and black or grey hair and beard. He was wearing a grey tank top, black shorts, and black tennis shoes. The vehicle was seen heading westbound on Superstition Boulevard at 1:07 p.m. on June 19.

Image 1 of 3

 

She is described as a white female, 5-foot-8, 125-pound girl with brown hair and blue. Conville was wearing mufti camouflage pants, a dark grey shirt and a hot pink bonnet.  

DPS said Conville is a "habitual runaway who has a history of mental health issues."

Skyler Conville. Photo courtesy of the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-982-8260 or call 911.

Map of where the teen was last seen.

The Source: Department of Public Safety

Missing PersonsApache JunctionNews