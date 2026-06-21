Texas Roadhouse responds to letter from 10-year-old Arizona girl asking for job

The Brief An Arizona girl was inspired this month by a school assignment to write a letter to anyone, leading to a major response from her favorite restaurant. Ten-year-old Abi Miller wrote to Texas Roadhouse praising their food, asking for a job, and highlighting her skills as a great chef. The restaurant responded by providing the child with a meal, clothing, a variety of gifts, and a photo opportunity with the corporate mascot.



An Arizona girl was inspired this month by a class project. A simple note led to a lot more, and the power of words can have a lasting impact.

The backstory:

What started it all, was a letter-writing school assignment.

"My name is Abi, and I'm 10 years old. I like your rolls and I love your hamburgers," Abi wrote.

Abi picked Texas Roadhouse, her favorite restaurant. Her parents, Ashley Miller and Pat Miller, noted how the idea came together.

"She asked if she could write a letter to Texas Roadhouse and the rest is everything she said in the letter," they said.

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What we know:

The 10-year-old asked for a job. James Andros of Texas Roadhouse received the message.

"It's very seldom we get a letter from a younger one of our guests," Andros said.

Andros said it was the end that really made him smile. "P.S. I am a also a great chef, and it was just one of those things that moved me."

Dig deeper:

The class project led to a meal at her favorite place, a shirt, tons of goodies, and a photo with the mascot.

"I just like being with other people and helping out them," Abi Miller said.

Her parents saw the deep impact the gesture had on their daughter.

"It made her feel really special," Ashley Miller and Pat Miller said.

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Big picture view:

Sure, it is good PR for the place, but it is also more than that. It is about a girl with visions of the future and her community encouraging her, and society needs more of that.

"It did good in my heart for sure," her parents said. "She's motivated, she's excited, she's going to do great things," Ashley Miller and Pat Miller said.

Little deeds and little moments tell kids that they are seen. Never underestimate the power of a good meal.

"It really inspired me," Abi Miller said.