Chandler mom dies after suspected drunk driver rams family's SUV on Idaho interstate: ISP

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The Brief A Chandler mother of two was killed late Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 184 in Boise, Idaho. The suspect, 29-year-old Kevin Michael McCannon, is being held on a $1 million bond facing vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI charges. The victim's sister remembered her as a selfless woman who spent her life serving others.



A Chandler family is devastated after a mother of two was killed in a violent highway crash in Idaho late Sunday night, allegedly caused by a drunk driver.

What we know:

Vidya Balasubramaniam, 49, died after the SUV she was riding in with her family was rear-ended and flipped over on Interstate 184 in Boise. The driver of the other vehicle, 29-year-old Kevin Michael McCannon of Boise, is now accused of multiple felonies, including vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving under the influence.

According to Ada County Magistrate Court, a judge on Monday set McCannon's bond at $1 million.

Timeline:

Idaho State Police reported that McCannon was driving an Acura just before midnight June 21 and struck the back of a Toyota Highlander carrying five people from Chandler. The force of the impact sent the family's SUV off the road, where it hit concrete landscaping structures and overturned before coming to a rest back in the middle of the interstate.

Emergency responders rushed all five occupants of the Toyota to a local hospital. Balasubramaniam later died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Ada County Coroner's Office confirmed she died from injuries to her torso.

Authorities said that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The crash forced a total shutdown of the highway for nearly four hours while emergency crews cleared the wreckage and investigators documented the scene.

McCannon was booked into jail on Monday morning. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, he remained behind bars on Wednesday facing one count of vehicular manslaughter and three counts of aggravated DUI.

What they're saying:

Loved ones gathered and prayed at an emotional funeral service on Wednesday to mourn the sudden loss.

Balasubramaniam's sister, Anitha Ravishankar, remembers her sister's selflessness and vibrant spirit.

"A devoted wife and doting mother to her two sons, Vidhya naturally placed others first," she said. "Her generous heart was evident when she sacrificed her engineering placement for a less fortunate peer, quietly supported a young child's education, and served as an inspiring teacher. Fiercely independent, she poured love into everything she did, from rearing her cows with the affection of a mother to being the anchor that kept our extended family closely connected."

What's next:

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for June 30.