Car explosion caught on camera, sparking the Round Valley Fire

The Brief A vehicle on fire caused the Round Valley Wildfire near Fountain Hills on Wednesday afternoon. Both directions of State Route 87 were closed for approximately two hours before reopening. Hotshot crews stopped the forward progress of the wildfire after it burned about 30 acres.



A car fire caused the Round Valley Wildfire on Wednesday, June 24, closing both directions of State Route 87 near Fountain Hills, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The vehicle eventually exploded, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

What we know:

State Route 87 is back open after being closed in both directions for about two hours. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the highway closed around 3 p.m. and opened back up around 5 p.m.

When passing by the scene around 6:30 p.m., fire crews could still be seen in the area, and the surrounding land was completely burned. Video sent by a viewer captured the vehicle actually exploding.

A car caught fire, igniting an explosion, on SR 87 on June 24, 2026. Photo courtesy of Audrey Hunt.

Thick black smoke could be seen coming out of the car right before a huge explosion of fire. Parts of the vehicle also appeared to fall down after the explosion.

Aerial video from SkyFOX showed that the car was heavily burned, and the surrounding land was scorched and ashy.

According to the Tonto National Forest, the Round Valley Fire was on the southbound side of State Route 87, south of Snowflake. It burned around 30 acres.

Hotshot crews responded to battle the flames and were able to stop forward progress.

What we don't know:

There's no word on what caused the car fire, or if anyone was hurt.