Internal emails: Chandler police chief's residency compliance discussed as voters could decide on rule change

The Brief Chandler's city charter mandates department heads live within the city, a previously discussed requirement that Chief Bryan Chapman is allegedly not following. An internal email reveals a tipster told the City that Chapman lives in Ahwatukee and uses a Chandler rental property, which his son allegedly occupies, to comply with the rules. Chandler voters will decide on a November 2026 ballot amendment that would remove the residency requirement for department heads like the police chief.



Is the City of Chandler pushing to change the rules for its top cop and other department leaders? FOX 10 asked that question as current policy mandates that all department heads must move into the city within six months of taking the job. But internal records obtained show this issue was raised a year ago with Police Chief Bryan Chapman.

The backstory:

"Good afternoon, my name is Bryan Chapman. It's a pleasure to be here, and it's a real pleasure to have to go first in this environment. I have been, I currently serve as an assistant chief in the Phoenix Police Department," Chapman said.

That was Chapman on Feb. 1, 2024, a finalist to be the chief of Chandler Police. He made it out of the final round and the city announced his hiring the very next month. Two years after taking the job under a city charter requiring residency, the chief maintains ties to another community while city officials claim that renting in Chandler satisfies the requirement. It was learned through multiple city of Chandler sources that Chapman's primary residence may not be in Chandler.

"I tried multiple times in 2014 to purchase a house in the city of Chandler and kept getting out bid, so I ended up in Ahwatukee for the last 10 years," Chapman said.

Chapman owns a home in Ahwatukee, about 20 minutes away from Chandler Police headquarters. Chandler's city charter explicitly states that department heads must become residents of the city within six months of being appointed. That means Chapman had until the fall of 2024 to comply.

What we know:

Fast-forward to June 6, 2025, when former City Manager Joshua Wright emailed Chapman with the subject line: "RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT – CHARTER COMPLIANCE ASSURANCE," which was obtained through an open records request. In this email, Wright says Chapman has "taken specific steps to comply with both the letter and spirit of the charter provision." Wright goes on to say the chief maintained a residential lease within Chandler, while owning his Ahwatukee home.

"A lot of time has been spent in the City of Chandler, from open spaces and kids' activities to... dining out and losing a lot of golf balls on the golf courses spread out through this fine city. It's a special place," Chapman said.

But one week after Wright's email to the chief, the city council adopted an ordinance to form an advisory committee. Its purpose was to review the charter and make recommendations for potential changes. Through another records request, an email sent to current City Manager John Pombier earlier this month was obtained. The unnamed tipster alleges that Chapman's rental is used by his son and that Chapman commutes from Phoenix to Chandler. According to the email, the tipster suggests that GPS data tracked with devices in city vehicles can prove it.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, a charter amendment changing residency requirements will be on the November 2026 ballot, one of four proposed amendments. If this residency requirement change is approved by Chandler voters, only the city manager and other positions appointed by city council, including city attorney, clerk and magistrate, must be residents within 12 months of appointment instead of six, which would no longer apply to Chapman or other department heads. But all city employees would still have to live within a "reasonable distance" of the city.

What they're saying:

The city's communications director responded to some questions about the charter, saying "owning or leasing property in Chandler satisfies the residency requirement" and that "all department directors" are aware. The city also says plans to form the charter amendment resident advisory committee started in early 2025, before the former city manager's memo to Chapman about compliance.

A spokesperson said the city is aware of the claim that Chapman's son lives in his rental, but points back to owning or leasing property as a satisfaction with the residency code.

What you can do:

Residents can weigh in on this proposed amendment by submitting a comment form provided on the city's website.