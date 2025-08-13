Lost hikers rescued from South Mountain, firefighters say

The Brief Two hikers were rescued from South Mountain on Aug. 12. Firefighters said the hikers became overheated and got lost. The hikers were hospitalized in stable condition.



Two men who became overheated and got lost while hiking along South Mountain on Tuesday night were hospitalized, firefighters said.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded on Aug. 12 at around 8 p.m. and found both hikers one mile from the trailhead.

"The patients stated they had been hiking since 4PM, became ill and got lost," Capt. Todd Keller said.

Firefighters say a Phoenix Firebird 10 was used to extract the hikers from the mountain. The two men were then loaded into awaiting ambulances and taken to a hospital. They are in stable condition.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Two men who became overheated and got lost while hiking South Mountain on Tuesday night were rescued by firefighters. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

No firefighters were hurt during the rescue.

What we don't know:

The hikers weren't identified.

Map of South Mountain