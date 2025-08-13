Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
6
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until WED 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Lost hikers rescued from South Mountain, firefighters say

By
Published  August 13, 2025 8:00am MST
South Mountain
FOX 10 Phoenix
2 men rescued while hiking South Mountain

2 men rescued while hiking South Mountain

Two men who became overheated and got lost while hiking South Mountain on Tuesday night were rescued by firefighters.

The Brief

    • Two hikers were rescued from South Mountain on Aug. 12.
    • Firefighters said the hikers became overheated and got lost.
    • The hikers were hospitalized in stable condition.

PHOENIX - Two men who became overheated and got lost while hiking along South Mountain on Tuesday night were hospitalized, firefighters said.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded on Aug. 12 at around 8 p.m. and found both hikers one mile from the trailhead.

"The patients stated they had been hiking since 4PM, became ill and got lost," Capt. Todd Keller said.

Firefighters say a Phoenix Firebird 10 was used to extract the hikers from the mountain. The two men were then loaded into awaiting ambulances and taken to a hospital. They are in stable condition.

Image 1 of 2

Two men who became overheated and got lost while hiking South Mountain on Tuesday night were rescued by firefighters. (Phoenix Fire Dept.)

No firefighters were hurt during the rescue.

What we don't know:

The hikers weren't identified.

Map of South Mountain

The Source

  • The Phoenix Fire Department

South MountainSevere WeatherNews