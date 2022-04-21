Loudoun County volunteer firefighter crowned Miss Virginia USA 2022
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A volunteer firefighter with Loudoun County has been crowned Miss Virginia USA 2022.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue tweeted the news earlier this week, saying, "Congratulations to our #VolunteerFirefighter system member Kailee Horvath, who was crowned Miss Virginia USA 2022!"
According to Loudoun County, Horvath has been a volunteer with Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department since her high school senior year in 2017.
PHOTO: Loudoun Fire Twitter
Advertisement
PHOTO: Loudoun Fire Twitter