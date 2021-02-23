Luke Air Force Base distributes bottled water after drinking water samples show high levels of chemicals

A massive water distribution site is being set up in the West Valley for families who live and work near Luke Air Force Base after drinking water samples showed high than allowed levels of certain chemicals.

According to a news release on Feb. 23, sampling of the water indicated the presence of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) and Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS) at levels above the EPA's lifetime health advisory for drinking water.

Affected residents and businesses have been notified and may pick up bottled water at 7011 N. El Mirage Road from Tuesday through March 22. The distribution site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Those picking up water will be asked to provide a photo ID and a copy of a water bill.

"The Air Force has long roots in Glendale and Maricopa County, and we share community concerns about the potential impact of these compounds on drinking water," Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder said in a statement. "We are committed to maintaining the utmost transparency throughout this process as we continue to take actions that protect our communities and residents."

For questions regarding the water distribution, residents can call 844-610-8899.

