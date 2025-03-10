Luke Wuennenberg: Search intensifies for missing Peoria man

article

The Brief Luke Wuennenberg, 20, went missing on March 8 out of Peoria after police say he left home to go on a hike. While investigators say he doesn't have a cognitive disability, he reportedly made statements before leaving that gave his family cause for concern. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Peoria PD at 623-773-8311.



The search for missing 20-year-old Luke Wuennenberg has intensified after the Peoria Police Department says he went missing on March 8.

He reportedly left home to go on a hike and then vanished.

What we know:

"Luke was last seen on the afternoon of March 8, 2025, at approximately 2:45 p.m., when he left his home near N. 126th Avenue and N. Westland Road. It is believed he drove to go hiking a few miles from his residence. His vehicle was later found a few miles west of his home, near a desert area," the Peoria Police Department said.

Wuennenberg was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a graphic on it, black gym shorts, black shoes and socks, and a dark-colored backpack. He was also carrying a Hydro Flask water jug.

What they're saying:

Peoria PD says his family is extremely concerned about him and have been actively searching for him. He does not have a cognitive disability, but investigators say given statements he made prior to leaving, it gave cause for concern.

His cell phone appears to be turned off.

On March 10, the police department detailed all the efforts it has made to find Wuennenberg, calling it a "large-scale operation."

The department has used the Phoenix Firebird helicopter for aerial search assistance, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue mounted unit, and the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry's bloodhounds.

Officers have also conducted extensive ground searches.

"At this point, our search efforts have been exhausted and we ask for the help of the public should someone see or hear something regarding Luke," police said.

What you can do:

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call Peoria Police at 623-773-8311.

Map of the area where Wuennenberg lived: