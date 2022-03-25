Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 25-28

Bad news for Phoenix-area drivers this weekend - Interstate 10, Loop 202 and other major freeways will see some big closures and restrictions due to ongoing improvement projects, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10

In west Phoenix, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between Loop 101 and 75th Avenue from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 25 to 5 a.m. on Monday, March 28 for pavement work.

The southbound Loop 101 ramp to I-10 EB will be closed along with the on-ramps at Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends exiting the freeway early and taking McDowell or Buckeye roads to get around the closure.

Additionally, I-10 westbound will be narrowed to one lane in Buckeye between Verrado Way and State Route 85 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project.

Loop 202

In Tempe, the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain will be closed between Priest Drive and Loop 101 from 8 p.m. on Friday, March 25 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 26 for pavement work.

The westbound lanes will also be closed between Loop 101 and Priest Drive from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 27.

Alternate routes: To get around the eastbound closure, ADOT advises drivers to try taking I-10 eastbound to US 60 eastbound in order to reach Loop 101. To get beyond the westbound closure, drivers can take Loop 101 southbound to get on US 60 westbound in order to reach I-10. Detours on surface streets will also be marked by ADOT.

24th Street will be closed in both directions at Loop 202 to repair a traffic signal from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Only right turns will be allowed at the freeway on- and off-ramps.

Alternate route: Drivers can take 32nd Street or other surface streets to get around the closure.

In southeast Mesa, the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway off-ramps to State Route 24 will be closed in both directions from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday for construction.

The SR 24 on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can exit Loop 202 at Elliot Road and head east to Ellsworth Road to avoid the closure. Those on Ellsworth Road can get on Loop 202 by taking Elliot Road west.

Loop 101

In north Scottsdale, the westbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be narrowed to four lanes between Hayden and Scottsdale Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday for pavement maintenance.

The westbound on-ramps at Hayden Road, Scottsdale Road and Tatum Boulevard will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard / Bell Road to access other on-ramps like the one on 56th Street.

I-17

In Phoenix, Interstate 17 southbound will be narrowed to one lane at 16th Street from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 to repair a barrier wall.

I-17 northbound will be restricted to two lanes at 16th Street.

Alternate routes: Allow for extra travel time, and consider using Interstate 10 downtown instead.

Expect brief closures on the freeway near 7th Avenue starting at 11 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday for utility work. I-17 ramps and frontage roads at 7th Avenue will be occasionally closed overnight as well.

