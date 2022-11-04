Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Nov. 4-7

More Phoenix-area traffic closures are set to go into effect on I-17, I-10. Loop 101, Loop 303 and SR 143 this weekend:

I-17

In north Phoenix, the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7 for a pavement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

I-17 SB on-ramps at Yorkshire Drive, Union HIlls Drive, Bell Road

The southbound frontage road will also be shut down between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue.

Alternate route: I-17 commuters can also exit early and take 19th or 35th Avenue to get around.

The following ramps will be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

I-17 off-ramps at 19th Avenue/Durango in both directions

I-17 SB on-ramps at 19th Avenue and 7th Street

19th Avenue will be restricted to one lane in both directions near the freeway. The southbound frontage road will also be closed in the Durango Curve area.

Alternate routes: "Alternate routes include Buckeye Road for east-west travel and Seventh or 27th avenues for north-south travel in the area."

Loop 101

The eastbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be shut down between State Route 51 and Pima Road/Princess Drive starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for lane striping.

The following ramps will be closed:

Both SR 51 ramps to Loop 101 EB

SR 51 NB on-ramp at Union Hills Drive

Alternate route: Loop 101 drivers can exit early at Cave Creek Road or SR 51 southbound, then take Bell Road eastbound to get around the closure.

Commuters north of Loop 101 can take Pinnacle Peak Road eastbound to Pima Road southbound to get on Loop 101 past the closure.

SR 143

The northbound lanes of State Route 143 will be closed between I-10 and University Drive near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The northbound lanes of 48th Street will be shut down north of Broadway Road.

Alternate routes: Drivers can try taking I-10 westbound to Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to approach SR 143 from the north. People driving to the airport can consider exiting I-10 WB at 24th Street or Buckeye Road.

I-10

The eastbound lanes of I-10 will be restricted to two or three lanes in areas between 40th Street and Ray Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Restrictions include:

I-10 EB narrowed to three lanes between 40th and 48th Street

Areas near Guadalupe Road and Ray Road

Intermittent closures at Baseline, Warner, Ray Road on-ramps

Intermittent closures at the Ray Road off-ramp

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 are going to be restricted to access to Sonoran Desert Drive. The on-ramps will stay open.

Alternate routes: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory







