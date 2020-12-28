Man, 22, charged with murder in deadly shooting of sister in NE Houston

article

Police say a man has been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of his sister at an apartment complex in northeast Houston.

Christopher Bernard Pickney, 22, is charged with murder in connection to the death of Sabrina Smith, 24.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The shooting occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Mesa Drive.

Police say officers arrived at the scene and learned that Smith had been shot by her brother, Pickney, following a verbal dispute.

Smith was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Advertisement

Pickney was detained at the scene and charged.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS