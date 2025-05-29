Man accused of deadly west Phoenix shooting

article

The Brief Johnny Olivarez Sr. allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Ruben Longoria near 61st Avenue and Indian School Road. Olivarez Sr. is accused of first-degree murder.



Police say they've arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on May 28 near 61st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 35-year-old Ruben Longoria suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Longoria died at the scene.

Investigators say 42-year-old Johnny Olivarez Sr. was identified as the suspect. He was found at a nearby home and arrested.

Olivarez Sr. was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

Map of where the shooting happened