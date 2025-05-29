Man accused of deadly west Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Police say they've arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on May 28 near 61st Avenue and Indian School Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found 35-year-old Ruben Longoria suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Longoria died at the scene.
Investigators say 42-year-old Johnny Olivarez Sr. was identified as the suspect. He was found at a nearby home and arrested.
Olivarez Sr. was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder.
What we don't know:
Details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.