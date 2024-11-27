Man accused of manslaughter in deadly Phoenix mobile home fire

The Brief Joel Hernandez Anaya, 22, is accused of manslaughter in connection to a mobile home fire that left two men dead. The victims have not been identified. Anaya was booked into jail on multiple felony charges.



A man was arrested in connection to a mobile home fire in Phoenix that left two people dead.

The fire happened at around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 24 near 24th Street and Union Hills Drive.

Firefighters responded to extinguish the flames and found two people dead. They have only been identified as two men, one in his late-30s and the other in his mid-to-late-30s.

Investigators say after processing the scene and conducting interviews, they arrested 22-year-old Joel Hernandez Anaya.

"In his post Miranda interview, Joel made incriminating statements and was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple felony charges to include, two counts of Reckless Manslaughter, a class 2 felony and two counts of attempted Manslaughter, a class 3 felony," Phoenix Police said.

Joel Hernandez Anaya