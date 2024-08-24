Man accused of murder taken to jail: Phoenix PD

The Brief 36-year-old Christopher Rhodd was taken to jail after he was released from the hospital, Phoenix Police say Rhodd is accused of 2nd Degree murder following a stabbing The stabbing killed 34-year-old Efren Partida, police say



Phoenix Police say an arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing earlier in the week that left a man dead.

In a statement released on the night of Aug. 24, police say 36-year-old Christopher Rhodd was booked into jail for alleged 2nd Degree Murder, after he was released from the hospital on Friday.

The incident happened near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. on Aug. 19.

"Officers were called to a stabbing near 16th Street and Indian School Road around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

The victim who died was identified as 34-year-old Efren Partida.

The Source Information for this article was gathered from a news release released by the Phoenix Police Department, as well as from previous reporting.

Map of where the incident happened