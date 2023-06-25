Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Man accused of setting Tucson house of worship on fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. - A suspect is behind bars after being accused of torching a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Tucson earlier this week.

Edison Thomas, 31, has been booked into jail on suspicion of several charges including arson and aggravated criminal damage.

In video released by Pima County deputies, a masked suspect could be seen walking up to the place of worship on June 21. Moments later, crews responded to reports of a fire at the building.

Thomas was arrested on June 24. Details about what led up to his arrest were not released.

Tucson house of worship was set on fire, police say

Location of the Kingdom Hall: