Man accused of setting Tucson house of worship on fire

A suspect is behind bars after being accused of torching a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Tucson earlier this week.

Edison Thomas, 31, has been booked into jail on suspicion of several charges including arson and aggravated criminal damage.

In video released by Pima County deputies, a masked suspect could be seen walking up to the place of worship on June 21. Moments later, crews responded to reports of a fire at the building.

Thomas was arrested on June 24. Details about what led up to his arrest were not released.

Location of the Kingdom Hall: